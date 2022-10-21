The Explainer: What’s the story with the women’s football World Cup?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT’S GOING TO be a big summer for soccer fans, with the Irish women’s football team set to take part in the World Cup for the first time.
If you’re already a fan, you’ll know this was years in the making – and the fights for parity they had along the way. But you might not know much about the team, and want to know what to expect as they prepare for this massive competition.
This week on The Explainer we have the perfect pairing to explain it to you: Sinéad O’Carroll, longtime passionate fan of the team, and Emma Duffy, reporter and expert from our sister site The42.ie.
They talk about the qualification and what it means, the latest on that controversy which resulted from their singing of an IRA chant in their dressing room, when the World Cup takes place, the players to watch, and more besides.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenters Sinéad O’Carroll and Michelle Hennessy, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.
Making a difference Our Explainer articles bring context and explanations in plain language to help make sense of complex issues. We're asking readers like you to support us so we can continue to provide helpful context to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Over 5,000 readers like you already have stepped up. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make a difference.
Making a difference
Our Explainer articles bring context and explanations in plain language to help make sense of complex issues.
We're asking readers like you to support us so we can continue to provide helpful context to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.
Over 5,000 readers like you already have stepped up. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make a difference.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS