#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 19 August 2021
Advertisement

The Explainer: What can Ireland do now about climate change?

In the wake of the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change we speak to John Gibbons.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 6:00 PM
38 minutes ago 348 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5526023

EARLIER THIS MONTH, The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, released its sixth report on global climate change.

This latest report made for stark reading. Among the things it highlighted was that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was higher in 2019 than any other time in at least two million years.

It found that human-induced climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe – this means heatwaves, floods and droughts, all of which we have been seeing in countries lately. 

The IPCC said that “deep reductions” in carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions are crucial to prevent the planet from warming by more than 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius.

This week on the podcast, we look at the next steps for Ireland: what can the country do to reduce the impact of climate change going forward? To talk us through it, our guest is journalist John Gibbons, whose work you’ll have seen in our Voices op-ed section.

And our reporter Lauren Boland talks us through who puts together the IPCC report, and what its main findings were.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Aoife Barry (standing in this week for Sinéad O’Carroll), and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie