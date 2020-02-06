This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer Live: How does Ireland get the politicians it has?

For our first live recording of The Explainer, guests Lise Hand, Gary Murphy and Adrian Kavanagh chatted to Sinéad O’Carroll

By Aoife Barry Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 3:00 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

WITH GENERAL ELECTION 2020 just three days away, the nation’s thoughts are on what are next government will look like.

We’ve been analysing polls, keeping up with debates, and here at TheJournal.ie we’ve been FactChecking claims made.

But how does Ireland end up with the politicians it has? How much do polls, debates, and social media have to do with it – and how much is people voting for party or country?

That’s something we take a deep dive into on this week’s The Explainer podcast. Recorded for the first time before a live audience at Crow Street in Dublin’s Temple Bar, Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by journalist and broadcaster Lise Hand and Professor Gary Murphy, Associate Professor of Politics at DCU, and Maynooth University’s election guru Adrian Kavanagh.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Lise Hand, Gary Murphy and Adrian Kavanagh. Venue kindly provided by Crow Street. Design by Palash Somani.

Aoife Barry
