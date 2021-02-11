The Explainer: What is Article 16, and why has it been causing hassle?

ARTICLE 16. JUST a small thing in the much bigger Northern Ireland Protocol – but something that can have a massive impact.

It hit the headlines again last week after the EU proposed invoking it during a row over Covid-19 vaccines. The proposal was withdrawn hours after being made public, after much criticism from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Britain, but the uproar lingered.

So, what is Article 16, what does it mean and why has it been causing so much hassle? That’s what we explore in this weeks podcast.

Joining us to explain are our Brexit reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha, and Dominic McGrath from BBC Radio Foyle.

Background reading

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Christine Bohan (standing in for Sinéad O’Carroll), producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guests were reporter Gráinne Ni Aodha and BBC Radio Foyle reporter Dominic McGrath.