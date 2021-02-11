#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 11 February 2021
The Explainer: What is Article 16, and why has it been causing hassle?

We take a closer look on this week’s episode.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 6:30 PM
ARTICLE 16. JUST a small thing in the much bigger Northern Ireland Protocol – but something that can have a massive impact. 

It hit the headlines again last week after the EU proposed invoking it during a row over Covid-19 vaccines. The proposal was withdrawn hours after being made public, after much criticism from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Britain, but the uproar lingered. 

So, what is Article 16, what does it mean and why has it been causing so much hassle? That’s what we explore in this weeks podcast.

Joining us to explain are our Brexit reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha, and Dominic McGrath from BBC Radio Foyle. 

Background reading

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Christine Bohan (standing in for Sinéad O’Carroll), producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guests were reporter Gráinne Ni Aodha and BBC Radio Foyle reporter Dominic McGrath. 

