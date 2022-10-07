The Explainer: What's happening in Brazil's closely-fought election?

BRAZIL’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION has come down to two men: the current president Jair Bolsanaro and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

It’s a presidential race that has the eyes of the world on it.

The voting is going into its second round, with the winner due to be announced in under a month’s time.

In the run up to the first vote, it was looking as though Lula could be headed for an outright majority – but the result was much closer than the polls had indicated, with Lula winning 48% of the votes, while Bolsonaro took 43%.

This election has been framed as a right versus left-wing rivalry, but it’s not really as simple as that, as you’ll hear in this latest episode.

Advertisement

Joining presenter Michelle Hennessy this week to talk through what these elections could mean for Brazil is Sam Cowie, a journalist based in Sao Paulo.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Sinéad O’Carroll and Michelle Hennessy, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.