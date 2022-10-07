The Explainer: What's happening in Brazil's closely-fought election?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
BRAZIL’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION has come down to two men: the current president Jair Bolsanaro and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
It’s a presidential race that has the eyes of the world on it.
The voting is going into its second round, with the winner due to be announced in under a month’s time.
In the run up to the first vote, it was looking as though Lula could be headed for an outright majority – but the result was much closer than the polls had indicated, with Lula winning 48% of the votes, while Bolsonaro took 43%.
This election has been framed as a right versus left-wing rivalry, but it’s not really as simple as that, as you’ll hear in this latest episode.
Joining presenter Michelle Hennessy this week to talk through what these elections could mean for Brazil is Sam Cowie, a journalist based in Sao Paulo.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenters Sinéad O’Carroll and Michelle Hennessy, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.
Making a difference Our Explainer articles bring context and explanations in plain language to help make sense of complex issues. We're asking readers like you to support us so we can continue to provide helpful context to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Over 5,000 readers like you already have stepped up. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make a difference.
Making a difference
Our Explainer articles bring context and explanations in plain language to help make sense of complex issues.
We're asking readers like you to support us so we can continue to provide helpful context to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.
Over 5,000 readers like you already have stepped up. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make a difference.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS