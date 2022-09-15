The Explainer: What are the challenges facing King Charles?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NO SOONER HAD the former Prince Charles been named King than the questions began about what his reign would be like.
After his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles was becoming monarch at an interesting time for a few reasons. His mother had a 70-year-plus reign, but he was stepping into the role of King in his 70s. A lot had changed since there was last a new person on the throne in the United Kingdom.
In recent years, his own son had left his royal duties in large part due to the treatment of his American wife, Meghan Markle. His brother, Prince Andrew, was at the centre of a huge amount of controversy.
Then there were the wider issues of the challenges facing the UK – from racism to climate change, to the battle over the Northern Protocol.
To talk us through the challenges facing the new King as he takes up his reign, Rónán Duffy joins Michelle Hennessy on the podcast this week.
Listen to The Explainer
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenter Michelle Hennessy, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.
