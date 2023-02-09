Advertisement

# Podcast
The Explainer: How could the war in Ukraine end?
Donnacha Ó Beacháin, professor of politics at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University, joins us.
IT’S BEEN ALMOST a year since Ukraine was invaded by Russia. 

The impact of the invasion led to the greatest movement of refugees since World War II, with an estimated 8 million people fleeing the country.

In addition, 6 million more were displaced within its borders. Those who remain have been faced with repeated attacks, while the invasion has also had an impact across the world in terms of contributing towards higher grain and gas prices. 

Almost a year into the invasion, the West is putting support behind Ukraine in the form of tanks and other weaponry. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited European leaders this week, meeting with our own Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this evening. 

The country has much western support, but a peace deal seems nowhere in sight. To look at where things are at now, and where they might go, today we’re joined by Donnacha Ó Beacháin, professor of politics at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University. He speaks to presenter Laura Byrne.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll. 

Author
Aoife Barry
aoife@thejournal.ie
@sweetoblivion26
