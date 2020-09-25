The Explainer Interview: The story of Unquiet Graves with filmmaker Seán Murray

THE GLENANNE GANG. The Murder Triangle. A plot to kill children at a primary school. The extent of collusion between the RUC, Ulster Defence Regiment and paramilitary groups.

Many viewers of Unquiet Graves were made aware of these aspects of the Troubles for the first time when RTÉ aired the documentary earlier this month.

Although first released in February 2019, the film shocked its new audience with its focus on the killings of about 120 innocent civilians in South Armagh and Tyrone.

Unquiet Graves has a determined aim: “The British government knew that collusion was going on and condoned it. The suffering of victims and survivors is today compounded by the refusal of both the Irish and British governments in dealing with the past by facing up to their responsibilities in pursuing truth and justice for those affected.

The film hopes to redress an imbalance within public discourse while also offering a contextual appreciation of these tragic events from the perspectives of the families themselves, an important procedure not adequately afforded by institutional broadcasters in cases of state violence.”

This week’s podcast is a little different, and a little longer, than usual.

We sat down with the film’s director/producer Seán Murray to talk about making the documentary, the families’ fight for justice over the decades and the reaction to Unquiet Graves over the past year.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. The guest was Seán Murray. Design by Palash Somani.