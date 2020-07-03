This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

41 people injured in explosion at fireworks factory in Turkey

Up to 200 people were inside the factory but most escaped unharmed.

By AFP Friday 3 Jul 2020, 3:08 PM
23 minutes ago 786 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5140792
Smoke billows from a fire following an explosion at a fireworks factory outside the town of Hendek, Sakarya province, today.
Image: AP/Press Association Images
Smoke billows from a fire following an explosion at a fireworks factory outside the town of Hendek, Sakarya province, today.
Smoke billows from a fire following an explosion at a fireworks factory outside the town of Hendek, Sakarya province, today.
Image: AP/Press Association Images

FORTY-ONE PEOPLE were injured in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey today, a provincial governor said.

Images on television showed a dark grey plume of smoke with sparks visible, a result of fireworks going off inside the building in the district of Hendek in Sakarya province.

“There is no loss of life, thankfully,” Sakarya governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim tweeted.

The government’s disaster agency AFAD called the explosion an “industrial accident” on Twitter but did not give further details.

Kaldirim earlier today said up to 200 people were inside the factory, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

Hendek mayor Turgut Babaoglu told state broadcaster TRT that efforts were on to bring the situation under control.

He said many workers escaped the building during the incident.

Dozens of firefighters and rescue workers were sent after the explosion at around 8.15am Irish time. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The interior, health and labour ministers were on their way to Sakarya, Anadolu said.

The HaberTurk website reported there had been three separate explosions at the factory in 2009, 2011 and 2014. One person died in the incident in 2014, the website added.

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie