This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Extinction Rebellion protesters who glued themselves to London train spared jail

The trio claimed it was justified because of the threat of climate change.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 3:18 PM
23 minutes ago 825 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4941730
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THREE EXTINCTION REBELLION protesters who glued themselves to a train have been spared jail.

Cathy Eastburn, 52, Mark Ovland, 36, and Luke Watson, 30, were each given a 12-month conditional discharge for halting Docklands Light Railway services at Canary Wharf station in east London, as part of a series of protests carried out across the capital.

The trio had denied the charges of obstructing an engine or a carriage using a railway on April 17 this year, claiming the stunt was justified because of the threat of climate change.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) says it is the first trial linked to the environmental demonstrations to be heard before a jury in a crown court, which has higher sentencing powers than a magistrates’ court, where many other protesters have been dealt with.

Sentencing them at Inner London Crown Court today, Judge Silas Reid warned against protesting that would amount to them committing further criminal offences.

“Each of you planned these offences and were prepared to go to prison for committing them,” he said.

“You each are clear that you did as you did to raise the alarm as to the dire situation you each believe the earth faces in respect of climate change.

“Your stated cause is to affect change in global attitudes to save the lives of most, if not all, of the human race.

“A cause intended to protect all human life is obviously a noble one.”

The trio had maintained during the trial that their actions were not criminal, but Judge Reid said: “You broke the law and that means you are criminals.

What’s clear is that the rule of law is an essential part of society. It protects us all from anarchy and chaos.

He told the defendants that he was concerned, with particular reference to Eastburn and Ovland, that they “may in fact decide to break the law again in the future for your cause”, as the court heard that both defendants had been involved in other action carried out by XR throughout the year.

The sentence means the trio could face prison if they commit another offence in the next 12 months.

extinction-rebellion-climate-change-protest-in-london-uk-17-apr-2019 Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Judge Reid added he was unable to give credit for a guilty plea or remorse, but acknowledged that the trio had already spent time in custody on remand, which was eight days for Eastburn, 13 days for Watson and 53 for Ovland.

After one hour of deliberations, a jury unanimously found the defendants guilty on Wednesday, but the foreman added it was “with regret”.

Watson, of The Street in Manuden, Essex, and Eastburn, of St Gerrards Close, Lambeth, both climbed on top of the train carriage and glued themselves to the roof, while Ovland, of High Street in Keinton Mandeville, Somerset, glued his hands to the side.

The trio were arrested during two weeks of demonstrations organised by XR which brought parts of the capital to a standstill.

Mother-of-two Eastburn was ordered to pay £1,166 in costs, while philosophy student Watson and Ovland were both ordered to pay £300 each.

Following the sentencing, musician Eastburn told the PA news agency: “I don’t feel any remorse or regret for what I did, it was completely necessary to do that at that time.

“It had maximum impact, in terms of really putting the issue on to the front pages, and in combination with things that other people did, people like David Attenborough, the school strikes and other action, rocketed the whole issue into public consciousness.

“So I think it was an effective and important thing that I was able to do.”

Eastburn and Watson held a banner emblazoned with “climate emergency” as they stood on the train’s roof, while Ovland held a sign which said he was super-glued alongside: “Do not pull me!”

Ovland, who has given up his job to protest against climate change, told PA: “Although we don’t regret or feel any remorse for the action, we’re still, as with every action, deeply apologetic to anyone affected.

“If there’s any anger directed at us, maybe that should be directed to the inaction of the Government.”

During the trial, the trio said the disruption was kept to a minimum by targeting a station with multiple platforms so trains could be diverted through another platform.

But their actions were condemned by frustrated public transport users at the time who were forced to find alternative routes.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie