#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 30 August 2021
Advertisement

London's Tower Bridge blocked by Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR campaigners have blocked the landmark to demand the UK government divest from fossil fuels.

By Press Association Monday 30 Aug 2021, 5:09 PM
1 hour ago 5,116 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5535636
Police by a caravan on Tower Bridge, central London after members of Extinction Rebellion blocked the road
Image: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images
Police by a caravan on Tower Bridge, central London after members of Extinction Rebellion blocked the road
Police by a caravan on Tower Bridge, central London after members of Extinction Rebellion blocked the road
Image: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

EXTINCTION REBELLION PROTESTERS have blocked Tower Bridge in London with a van and caravan.

Activists are also lying on the ground near the London landmark to protest against government investment in fossil fuels as part of their fifth wave of mass protests on environmental issues.

Demonstrators were seen at the end of the famous bridge in Southwark wearing aprons emblazoned with Tell The Truth and with teapots with Deniabilitea written on them.

Activists also staged an overnight protest at the Science Museum in London due to the tourist hotspot’s partnership with oil giant Shell on an exhibition called Our Future Planet.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “Officers were on scene almost immediately.

“We are working with @CityPolice to get traffic moving again.

“Activists are also laying on the junction north of Tower Bridge, this is causing further disruption.”

In a later tweet at about 4pm, the force said: “Tower Bridge and the junction north of the bridge, including Mansell Street, continue to be blocked by activists.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We’ll be warning those protesting that this obstruction of roads is unreasonable and they must disperse. If they do not move, they may be arrested.”

According to the police service, 34 arrests were made yesterday during the policing of Extinction Rebellion demonstrations which are expected to continue for the remainder of this week.

Protesters were seen to be removed by the police prior to the blocking of the bridge with a large police presence on the scene of the occupation.

Extinction Rebellion’s latest action, dubbed the Impossible Rebellion is into its second week after it commenced on Monday 23 August.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie