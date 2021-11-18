Man arrested over Eyre Square firework incident which injured woman released without charge

A MAN ARRESTED by gardaí after a woman was seriously injured by an errant firework on Eyre Square, Galway, has been released without charge.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí yesterday. A file is now being prepared for the DPP who will decide whether there is enough evidence to bring charges.

The woman was hit in the face with a firework as she sat at a bus stop near Eyre Square in the city centre on 22 October.

The young woman suffered a serious injury as a result of the incident and was rushed from the scene by ambulance.

It is understood that the firework was launched from close to the Tourist Information Kiosk on Eyre Square which is situated across the street from where the woman was sitting.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact gardai.