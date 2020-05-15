This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach advises public to wear face coverings on public transport and in retail stores

The use of face coverings will not be made a legal requirement.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 15 May 2020, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 15,118 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5098881
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS advised members of the public to wear face coverings in some public spaces such as public transport and in supermarkets.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced today that Phase One of the roadmap, which allows some retail shops to resume trading while observing social distancing guidelines, will proceed from Monday. 

In light of this, Varadkar has advised that members of he public should wear “face coverings when using busy public transport or in enclosed indoor public areas such as retail outlets” but added that it would not be a legal requirement.

“It is not going to be a legal requirement and there is two reasons for that. First of all, the science around it indicates that it may be beneficial but it’s certainly no substitute for all of the other things like washing your hands, social distancing and respiratory etiquette. 

“Secondly, there are some people who will have allergies to face masks and face coverings, and things like that, and we have to bear that in mind. It is face coverings and there will be lots of information made available to people showing how to make face coverings at home, how to use them and how not to use them.”

Source: MerrionStreetNews/YouTube

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan added that this is not a “silver bullet” to prevent spread of the virus, adding that it is simply another measure to compliment existing measures such as hand hygiene. 

“We cannot regard face coverings as some kind of magic shield in relation to this disease,” he said.

“It’s a supplement to the other measures that we are recommending… hand-washing needs to be maintained, we’re concerned if the message was to get out about the value of face coverings to be interpreted in a way that meant maybe we don’t have to worry about washing our hands as much… that is not the case.

This is an additional measure, it’s not a magic bullet for this disease.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had been discussing the issue at its meetings this week. Holohan had indicated that advice on how to make coverings at home and on how to properly wear them would be given.

Along with advice around hand hygiene and social distancing from the health authorities to Cabinet this week, NPHET also advised wearing face coverings in these spaces but added these should be “non-medical face coverings”. 

In early April, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) published an opinion document on the suitability of face masks and other face coverings in the community for individuals who are not ill.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It stated that the use of face masks in public may serve as a means of “source control to reduce the spread of the infection in the community by minimising the excretion of respiratory droplets from infected individuals who have not yet developed symptoms or who remain asymptomatic”.

It also advised that the use of non-medical face coverings could be considered if this move would likely contribute to competition between the healthcare service and the public for masks.

“The use of face masks in the community could be considered, especially when visiting busy, closed spaces, such as grocery stores, shopping centres, or when using public transport, etc.

“The use of non-medical face masks made of various textiles could be considered, especially if – due to supply problems – medical face masks must be prioritised for use as personal protective equipment by healthcare workers.”

With reporting from Conor McCrave

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie