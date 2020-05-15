Taoiseach advises public to wear face coverings on public transport and in retail stores

THE GOVERNMENT HAS advised members of the public to wear face coverings in some public spaces such as public transport and in supermarkets.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced today that Phase One of the roadmap, which allows some retail shops to resume trading while observing social distancing guidelines, will proceed from Monday.

In light of this, Varadkar has advised that members of he public should wear “face coverings when using busy public transport or in enclosed indoor public areas such as retail outlets” but added that it would not be a legal requirement.

“It is not going to be a legal requirement and there is two reasons for that. First of all, the science around it indicates that it may be beneficial but it’s certainly no substitute for all of the other things like washing your hands, social distancing and respiratory etiquette.

“Secondly, there are some people who will have allergies to face masks and face coverings, and things like that, and we have to bear that in mind. It is face coverings and there will be lots of information made available to people showing how to make face coverings at home, how to use them and how not to use them.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan added that this is not a “silver bullet” to prevent spread of the virus, adding that it is simply another measure to compliment existing measures such as hand hygiene.

“We cannot regard face coverings as some kind of magic shield in relation to this disease,” he said.

“It’s a supplement to the other measures that we are recommending… hand-washing needs to be maintained, we’re concerned if the message was to get out about the value of face coverings to be interpreted in a way that meant maybe we don’t have to worry about washing our hands as much… that is not the case.

This is an additional measure, it’s not a magic bullet for this disease.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had been discussing the issue at its meetings this week. Holohan had indicated that advice on how to make coverings at home and on how to properly wear them would be given.

Along with advice around hand hygiene and social distancing from the health authorities to Cabinet this week, NPHET also advised wearing face coverings in these spaces but added these should be “non-medical face coverings”.

In early April, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) published an opinion document on the suitability of face masks and other face coverings in the community for individuals who are not ill.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It stated that the use of face masks in public may serve as a means of “source control to reduce the spread of the infection in the community by minimising the excretion of respiratory droplets from infected individuals who have not yet developed symptoms or who remain asymptomatic”.

It also advised that the use of non-medical face coverings could be considered if this move would likely contribute to competition between the healthcare service and the public for masks.

“The use of face masks in the community could be considered, especially when visiting busy, closed spaces, such as grocery stores, shopping centres, or when using public transport, etc.

“The use of non-medical face masks made of various textiles could be considered, especially if – due to supply problems – medical face masks must be prioritised for use as personal protective equipment by healthcare workers.”

With reporting from Conor McCrave