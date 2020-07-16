Face coverings will have to be worn in the Dáil from next week

FACE COVERINGS WILL be mandatory in the Dáil, including the Convention Centre and Leinster House, following a decision by the Dáil Business Committee this evening.

The move also extends to hallways and work spaces and includes TDs, Oireachtas staff and reporters.

It follows yesterday’s announcement that face coverings are to be made mandatory in shops and Friday’s announcement regarding public transport.

The Committee has said that face coverings will be made available for those attending the Convention Centre and Leinster House but that people are encouraged to bring their own.

The Dáil is currently sitting at the Convention Centre to allow for social distancing.

It was announced earlier this week that new regulations will be brought in making face coverings compulsory on public transport.

However, it is not expected that gardaí will have power to enforce the laws from Monday, although the government is aiming to give them the ability to do so.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last night announced that face coverings will also be mandatory in shops for shoppers and staff.

The new regulation has not yet been drafted and could take a matter of “days or weeks” to be signed off on, said government sources.

The measures needed to enforce face masks in shops are separate to the regulations that govern the wearing of face coverings on public transport.

The announcement comes after the Government confirmed that the reopening of pubs and nightclubs is set to be pushed back until 10 August following a meeting of Cabinet ministers today.