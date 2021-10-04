Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by outage

MAJOR SOCIAL MEDIA services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been hit by a massive outage this afternoon, tracking sites showed, impacting potentially tens of millions of users.
Outage tracker Downdetector is showing outages around the world, including heavily populated areas like Washington and Paris.
The outages have also impacted users in Ireland.
More to follow…
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)