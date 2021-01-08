Debunked: No, this poster is not from the HSE telling people to report neighbours who do not wear a mask

AN IMAGE SHARED on social media of a poster that claims to have been published by the HSE is false.

An Irish Facebook page which shares anti-government material has shared an image in recent days of a poster that purports to be from the HSE, but the poster is not an official one and is not associated with the health service.

The poster includes an image of a magnifying glass with the text: “Is your neighbour wearing a mask? If not, report.”

A poster that falsely claims to have been published by the HSE.

The post has been seen over 115,000 times since it was shared on 3 January.

The same photo has been reposted by other social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

One Facebook page from Nevada in the United States shared the photo with the caption: “What other countries are doing now – This will happen here if we don’t stop it.”

The photo bears some resemblances to official Covid-19 information published by the HSE – it features the HSE logo and uses the same colour as official images – but it is not a real poster published by the HSE.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, the HSE confirmed that the poster is fake.

The HSE said it can “confirm that this is not a HSE sign/message”.

The phone number on the false poster - 01 671 9407 – is actually a fax number for the Irish Times.

A search using the Irish Times’ digital search tool shows that the fax number appeared on the paper’s “Writing to the Irish Times” opinion page as part of guidance for readers sending a letter to the editor in 2000 and 2001.

The text in the false poster is printed in uppercase letters, unlike official HSE signs, which use standard sentence capitalisation – uppercase letters at the start of sentences and where needed grammatically, and lowercase for other letters.

The HSE has published a range of visuals in different formats that relate to Covid-19, including booklets, posters, and social media graphics.

However, none of the visuals include the message in the photo shared on social media.

An official poster on face coverings from the HSE Source: HSE

There is no law in Ireland that requires a face covering to be worn in private homes.

Face coverings are currently required by law while on or in public settings such as:

public transport

shops and shopping centres

libraries, museums and bingo halls

cinemas, theatres and concert halls

nail salons, hair salons and barbers

tattoo and piercing parlours

travel agents and tour operators

laundries and dry cleaners

bookmakers

Beyond those settings, the HSE advises the use of face coverings where a two metre social distance is difficult to maintain; in healthcare settings; while visiting someone at higher risk from Covid-19; and in crowded workplaces, places of worship, and busy outdoor spaces.

The HSE recommends wearing a face covering because “Covid-19 is mainly spread through close contact and droplets that come from your nose and mouth. For example, when you cough, sneeze or talk loudly.”

“Wearing a face covering reduces the spread of these droplets. It also helps stop the spread of the virus from people who may not know they have it.”

