The Explainer: Why was the FAI in front an Oireachtas committee again?

FIERY APPEARANCES BEFORE Oireachtas committees are all the rage these days, and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is no stranger to them.

Senior soccer officials were back in front of the Public Accounts Committee last week.

Cue questions over how a €11,000 payment was made to chief executive Jonathan Hill, anger over the extent to which documents provided to committee had been redacted, and a moment where the organisation’s president conceded that his confidence in Hill has been impacted.

It’s not what anyone in the FAI – from grassroots to boardroom – wants to see after a rocky few years for the organisation.

But what were the latest revelations? What do they say about the future of the FAI? And are funding difficulties continuing? This week on The Explainer we’re joined by Gavin Cooney, sportswriter and podcast host with The 42, to explore why the organisation is making headlines again.

