Advertisement
FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill PA Images
Podcast

The Explainer: Why was the FAI in front an Oireachtas committee again?

What are the latest revelations? What do they say about the future of the FAI? We’re joined by Gavin Cooney, sportswriter and podcast host with The 42, to explore why the organisation is making headlines again.
0
95
26 minutes ago

FIERY APPEARANCES BEFORE Oireachtas committees are all the rage these days, and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is no stranger to them.

Senior soccer officials were back in front of the Public Accounts Committee last week.

Cue questions over how a €11,000 payment was made to chief executive Jonathan Hill, anger over the extent to which documents provided to committee had been redacted, and a moment where the organisation’s president conceded that his confidence in Hill has been impacted.

It’s not what anyone in the FAI – from grassroots to boardroom – wants to see after a rocky few years for the organisation.

But what were the latest revelations? What do they say about the future of the FAI? And are funding difficulties continuing? This week on The Explainer we’re joined by Gavin Cooney, sportswriter and podcast host with The 42, to explore why the organisation is making headlines again.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     