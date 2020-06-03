Man (70s) dies in Cork farm accident

GARDAÍ AND THE Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating the death of a man at a farm on Co Cork this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Coomanore in Bantry at 10am. Gardaí said a man in his 70s had been found with serious injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RTÉ reports that the man’s injuries are believed to have occurred when his quad bike overturned.

A spokesperson for the HSA said they are aware of the incident and confirmed they have launched an investigation.