Saturday 17 April 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about farm animals?

Can you tell your oinks from your baas?

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 10:00 PM
8,918 Views 6 Comments
I’M SURE YOU are still exhausted afrom celebrating Farm Animals Day on April 10, a very well-known and well-celebrated day in the United States and loved by millions the world over.

What? What do you mean you didn’t know? Oh, you’ve never heard of it. Right.

Fine. Regardless, we’re going to test your knowledge on farm animals. Let’s go.

What is this?
Shutterstock
A chicken
A donkey

A pig
A sheep

A cow
What do you call a female sheep?
Shutterstock
You
Ewe

Eww
Betty? Mary? It depends on what her name is, I suppose.
What in the name of everything good and holy is this?
Shutterstock
A partridge
A quail

A hen, but a strange one
A guinea fowl
A baby pig is a piglet, a female pig is a sow... what's a male pig called?
Shutterstock
A big boy
A boar

A gilt
A shoat

Again, it depends on what his name is.
What's a heifer?
Shutterstock
A female cow who has given birth twice and will now be used for milk production.
A female cow who has not had any calves.

A female cow under the age of four months.
A female cow who refuses to be milked (and fair play to her).
The level of intensive poultry farming in the border counties has previously sparked concern over the potential environmental impact. What percentage of the Republic of Ireland's chicken population is located in the border region?
Shutterstock
100%
95%

70%
40%
How does a goat warn other goats of danger?
Shutterstock
They sneeze
They scream like "Aaaaaaahhh! Ahhhhh."

They bleat
They stamp on the ground
Your standard white goose on a farm is (generally speaking) just a domesticated breed of this fella here - what breed is he?
Shutterstock
Canada
Brent

Bean
Greylag
How long will a duck live if you keep them happy and treat them nice?
Shutterstock
One year max
Five years max

As long as 20 years
At least 50
Which of these animals is most intelligent? (According to a 2018 study from the University of Exeter and Canterbury Christ Church University)
Shutterstock
Horse
Donkey

Mule
What breed of domestic duck is this? For the record, it is this reporter's favourite.
Shutterstock
A magpie
A silver bantam

An aylesbury
A muscovy
How many stomachs do cows have?
Shutterstock
Two
Four

Six
No one has ever counted them
What happens if sheep don't get enough magnesium?
Shutterstock
They risk developing a condition known as grass staggers.
It makes lambing more difficult for ewes.

They become hyperactive and often break out of fields.
Nothing. Sheep don't need magnesium.
What is fluke?
Shutterstock
A type of parasite
A form of septicemia

A bacterial infection
A virus
Finally, what is this pig's name?
Shutterstock
Henry
Jennifer

Old Bella
Swiss Roll

Penny
Hamela Hamderson

Mr Oink
Snotzer

Derek
I have no idea. I've never met this pig.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are Babe
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are the kid from Fly Away Home
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You probably own a pair of wellies, but they are FAR too clean
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ah come on! Get out of the city more.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You really don't know your farm animals, do you?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
