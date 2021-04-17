Quiz: How much do you know about farm animals?

I’M SURE YOU are still exhausted afrom celebrating Farm Animals Day on April 10, a very well-known and well-celebrated day in the United States and loved by millions the world over.

What? What do you mean you didn’t know? Oh, you’ve never heard of it. Right.

Fine. Regardless, we’re going to test your knowledge on farm animals. Let’s go.

What is this? Shutterstock A chicken A donkey

A pig A sheep

A cow What do you call a female sheep? Shutterstock You Ewe

Eww Betty? Mary? It depends on what her name is, I suppose. What in the name of everything good and holy is this? Shutterstock A partridge A quail

A hen, but a strange one A guinea fowl A baby pig is a piglet, a female pig is a sow... what's a male pig called? Shutterstock A big boy A boar

A gilt A shoat

Again, it depends on what his name is. What's a heifer? Shutterstock A female cow who has given birth twice and will now be used for milk production. A female cow who has not had any calves.

A female cow under the age of four months. A female cow who refuses to be milked (and fair play to her). The level of intensive poultry farming in the border counties has previously sparked concern over the potential environmental impact. What percentage of the Republic of Ireland's chicken population is located in the border region? Shutterstock 100% 95%

70% 40% How does a goat warn other goats of danger? Shutterstock They sneeze They scream like "Aaaaaaahhh! Ahhhhh."

They bleat They stamp on the ground Your standard white goose on a farm is (generally speaking) just a domesticated breed of this fella here - what breed is he? Shutterstock Canada Brent

Bean Greylag How long will a duck live if you keep them happy and treat them nice? Shutterstock One year max Five years max

As long as 20 years At least 50 Which of these animals is most intelligent? (According to a 2018 study from the University of Exeter and Canterbury Christ Church University) Shutterstock Horse Donkey

Mule What breed of domestic duck is this? For the record, it is this reporter's favourite. Shutterstock A magpie A silver bantam

An aylesbury A muscovy How many stomachs do cows have? Shutterstock Two Four

Six No one has ever counted them What happens if sheep don't get enough magnesium? Shutterstock They risk developing a condition known as grass staggers. It makes lambing more difficult for ewes.

They become hyperactive and often break out of fields. Nothing. Sheep don't need magnesium. What is fluke? Shutterstock A type of parasite A form of septicemia

A bacterial infection A virus Finally, what is this pig's name? Shutterstock Henry Jennifer

Old Bella Swiss Roll

Penny Hamela Hamderson

Mr Oink Snotzer

