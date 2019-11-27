This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you support the farmers' protest this week?

It’s expected that the protests will continue throughout this morning and into the afternoon.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 9:25 AM
33 minutes ago 6,446 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4907819
Farmers sleep in the cabs of their tractors outside the Shelbourne hotel.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews
Farmers sleep in the cabs of their tractors outside the Shelbourne hotel.
Farmers sleep in the cabs of their tractors outside the Shelbourne hotel.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

FARMERS ARE CONTINUING to protest in Dublin city centre this morning, leading to disruption for bus routes and long delays for rush hour traffic.

Dozens of tractors were parked in the streets around the Dáil yesterday, blocking the Merrion Street entrance of Leinster House, preventing some politicians and Oireachtas staff from exiting last night. 

Confronting Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed this morning, the independent group of farmers urged him to take action to help end the injunctions against farmers from meat processors and to do more for rural Ireland.

When asked about the disruption to people in Dublin this morning, one farmer said: “We’re sorry for them but we are disrupted going to work every day. They’re getting paid, we’re not.”

We want to know: Do you support the farmers’ protest? 


Poll Results:

Yes (385)
No (237)
No interest / no opinion (19)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie