Poll: Do you support the farmers' protest this week?

Farmers sleep in the cabs of their tractors outside the Shelbourne hotel.

Farmers sleep in the cabs of their tractors outside the Shelbourne hotel.

FARMERS ARE CONTINUING to protest in Dublin city centre this morning, leading to disruption for bus routes and long delays for rush hour traffic.

Dozens of tractors were parked in the streets around the Dáil yesterday, blocking the Merrion Street entrance of Leinster House, preventing some politicians and Oireachtas staff from exiting last night.

Confronting Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed this morning, the independent group of farmers urged him to take action to help end the injunctions against farmers from meat processors and to do more for rural Ireland.

When asked about the disruption to people in Dublin this morning, one farmer said: “We’re sorry for them but we are disrupted going to work every day. They’re getting paid, we’re not.”

We want to know: Do you support the farmers’ protest?

