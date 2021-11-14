Counter-terrorism police probe fatal blast at hospital in Liverpool

COUNTER-TERRORISM POLICE ARE investigating an explosion at a hospital which killed one person and injured another.

Merseyside Police were called to reports of a blast involving a vehicle – believed to be a taxi – at Liverpool Women’s Hospital at 10.59am on Sunday.

Officers along with crews from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Regional Ambulance Service attended the city centre site.

One person died while a male casualty was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

An area has been cordoned off Source: Peter Byrne/PA

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion, but given how it has happened – out of caution – counter terrorism police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures.”

Police said a major incident had been declared.

Images of a vehicle on fire, and later burnt out, at the scene earlier were shared online.

Footage of a number of explosions and billowing smoke outside the hospital were also shared as a bomb disposal unit attended.