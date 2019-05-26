Man (30s) killed in morning collision in Co Wexford

A MAN IN his 30s has been killed following a two-vehicle collision in Co Wexford this morning.

The incident happened when the man, who was the sole occupant of his car, was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, near Gorey at around 8.30am.

The man was pronounced dead at scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Wexford General Hospital.

The driver of the second car, a woman, was injured and removed to Wexford General Hospital.

Gardaí are investigating, and the road remains closed this afternoon as investigators conduct a forensic collision examination.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.