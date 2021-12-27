Man (20s) killed after crash in Co Wexford

A MAN IN his 20s has died after a two-vehicle crash in Co Wexford.

The incident occurred at Ballintore, Ferns at around 5.20pm yesterday evening.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the first car, was fatally injured. His body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her 50s, was seriously injured in the crash.

She was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin where her condition is described as critical.

The road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to examine. Local diversions are in place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.