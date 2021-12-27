#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Monday 27 December 2021
Advertisement

Man (20s) killed after crash in Co Wexford

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in the collision.

By Jane Moore Monday 27 Dec 2021, 6:37 AM
46 minutes ago 1,853 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5640899
File photo of Garda car.
Image: Shutterstock
File photo of Garda car.
File photo of Garda car.
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IN his 20s has died after a two-vehicle crash in Co Wexford. 

The incident occurred at Ballintore, Ferns at around 5.20pm yesterday evening.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the first car, was fatally injured. His body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her 50s, was seriously injured in the crash.

She was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin where her condition is described as critical.

The road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to examine. Local diversions are in place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie