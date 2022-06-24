#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 24 June 2022
Advertisement

Driver killed after car collides with wall in Co Laois

Details are currently unknown about the person who died in the crash.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 24 Jun 2022, 10:50 PM
58 minutes ago 6,052 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5799720
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A PERSON HAS died following a single-vehicle crash this afternoon in Co Laois. 

Gardaí said the car collided with a wall and subsequently went on fire on the Athy Road in Stradbally.

The incident occurred at around 2.45pm. Details are currently unknown about the driver of the car who died in the collision, gardaí said. 

The body of the deceased was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where a post-mortem will take place.

The Athy Road (R428) was closed this evening as garda investigators examined the scene. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this crash to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They’re looking to hear from any road users who may have camera footage/dash cam and were travelling on the Athy Road or surrounding areas between 2.30pm and 3.15pm today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie