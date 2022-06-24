Driver killed after car collides with wall in Co Laois

A PERSON HAS died following a single-vehicle crash this afternoon in Co Laois.

Gardaí said the car collided with a wall and subsequently went on fire on the Athy Road in Stradbally.

The incident occurred at around 2.45pm. Details are currently unknown about the driver of the car who died in the collision, gardaí said.

The body of the deceased was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where a post-mortem will take place.

The Athy Road (R428) was closed this evening as garda investigators examined the scene. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this crash to come forward.

They’re looking to hear from any road users who may have camera footage/dash cam and were travelling on the Athy Road or surrounding areas between 2.30pm and 3.15pm today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.