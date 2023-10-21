Advertisement

Saturday 21 October 2023
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie File photo of a garda road closure
Gardaí
Witness appeal after cyclist (70s) dies in collision in county Monaghan
The collision occurred on Cootehill Road this afternoon.
2.3k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are currently attending the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on Cootehill Road, close to Monaghan town.

The collision involved a car and a bicycle, and occurred at approximately 1.20pm today.

A female cyclist, aged in her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body has been removed to Monaghan Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Cootehill Road, Co Monaghan, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm today, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
