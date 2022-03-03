Man (40s) dies in road collision in Co Leitrim

A MAN IN his 40s died this afternoon in a collision on the R208 near Drumcong, Co. Leitrim.

Carrick-on-Shannon gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle.

“At approximately 5p.m. a motorcyclist and car collided at Aghacashlaun, Carrick- on-Shannon,” gardaí said in a statement.

“The male motorcyclist (late 40s) was fatally injured in the collision. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Sligo where a post mortem will take place in due course,” gardaí said.

“The male driver (late 30s) of the car and sole occupant was uninjured and did not require medical attention.”

Forensic Collision Investigators have been called on and an examination of the scene will begin in the morning “at first light”.

The road will be closed overnight with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage, including from dashcams, to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0103, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.