Man in his 40s dies following single vehicle collision in Co Meath

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Meath.

The collision occurred yesterday afternoon at around 2.30pm on the R154 at Piercetown, near Dunboyne in Co Meath.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male in his 40s, was removed from the scene by ambulance to St James’s Hospital, Dublin, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in on the R154 near Dunboyne at the time of the collision who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.