Couple accused of female genital mutilation claim daughter sustained injuries when she fell on toy

A COUPLE ACCUSED of carrying out female genital mutilation (FGM) on their daughter at their home in Dublin in 2016 have claimed she sustained her injuries after falling on a toy.

The trial of the couple, who can’t be named for legal reasons, began before Judge Elma Sheahan today.

Yesterday they both pleaded not guilty to one count of carrying out an act of FGM on the girl at an address in Dublin on 16 September 2016.

The man, aged in his 30s, and woman, aged in her 20s, also pleaded not guilty to one count of child cruelty on the same day.

The accused brought their daughter to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin (OLCHC) on 16 September 2016. They asked for immediate assistance because she was bleeding.

The young girl, who was just under two years old at the time of the incident, was triaged and brought to the emergency room.

A paediatric surgeon carried out a procedure to stop the bleeding. The court heard that the surgeon, who will later give evidence at the trial, took the view that the injury the girl sustained was non-accidental. The head of her clitoris had been removed.

The accused claim their daughter sustained her injuries after falling on a toy. The toy in question was seized by gardaí during a search of the couple’s home following the alleged incident.

Photographs of the toy and the couple’s house, taken by gardaí in the days after the alleged incident, were shown to the jury today.

The State will not argue that the couple carried out FGM on their daughter, rather that they “intended to aid, abet, counsel or procure” the procedure.

FGM has been outlawed in Ireland since 2012 but no one has been convicted to date. The offence, on conviction, carries a sentence of up to 14 years.

The Criminal Justice (Female Genital Mutilation) Act 2012 lists FGM as “any act the purpose of which, or the effect of which, is the excision, infibulation or other mutilation of the whole or any part of the labia majora, labia minora, prepuce of the clitoris, clitoris or vagina of a girl or woman”.

Gardaí and medical experts are due to testify over the course of the trial. Gardaí will detail the search of the couple’s house that took place following the alleged incident. The jury will also hear the content of interviews carried out by gardaí with the accused.

The trial continues before Judge Sheahan and a jury of eight men and four women.

