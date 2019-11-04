Young woman airlifted to hospital after kayaking incident in Co Kerry

A YOUNG WOMAN remains in hospital after she and a fellow kayaker got into difficulty on a river in Co Kerry on Saturday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at approximately 2.30pm Saturday after it was discovered that their kayaks had upturned in river waters near Caragh Lake.

The two were rescued from the river in an operation co-ordinated by the HSE National Ambulance Service Centre, assisted by local gardaí, Kerry County Fire Service and members of the Waterville-based Iveragh Coast Guard.

It is understood the two were part of group of 20 people kayaking on the river.

The young woman was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee where it’s understood she remains in a critical condition.

The other kayaker, a man, was taken to hospital in Tralee by ambulance. His condition is described as stable.