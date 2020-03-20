This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 20 March, 2020
Teenage pedestrian dies after crash involving jeep in Offaly

The crash occurred at approximately 7.30pm this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 20 Mar 2020, 10:12 PM
1 hour ago 13,632 Views 7 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN has died after a collision involving a jeep that occurred in Clara, Co Offaly this evening. 

Gardaí are investigating the fatal crash that occurred on the R436 Clara to Ballycumber road in the Erry area of Clara at approximately 7.30pm this evening. 

The pedestrian, a female in her mid teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area and may have dash cam footage, to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

