Fine Gael's Fergus O'Dowd nominated for the Leas Ceann Comhairle job

FINE GAEL TD Fergus O’Dowd is the government’s nominee for the position of Leas Ceann Comhairle.

The appointment to the role previously caused a headache for the last Dáil, with the position remaining vacant after Sean O’Fhearghail was elected as the Ceann Comhairle.

Names previously in the mix to put their name forward for the job was Independent TD Denis Naughten, Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Smith and also Sinn Féin’s Aengus O’Snodaigh.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie this afternoon, O’Dowd said he was delighted to be nominated, adding that he wasn’t expecting the phone call.

His nomination will have to go to a vote, but the Louth TD said he is “looking forward” to the role and said: “I will really enjoy it.”

He added that he hopes “to do the Oireachtas proud” in the new position.

O’Dowd has been a TD since 2002 and has been a member of a number of Oireachtas Committees, most recently the Oireachtas Committee on Sport where he was the chairperson dealing with the FAI fallout last year.