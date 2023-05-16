Fifth person arrested in relation to shooting of Gary Carey in Kilmainham last year

A FIFTH PERSON has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Gary Carey in Dublin last year.

It comes after four people were arrested yesterday in relation to the shooting.

Carey was shot around six times in the underground car park of the Hilton Hotel in the Kilmainham area of Dublin on 24 June last year.

It’s believed he was targeted as part of an ongoing feud between drug criminals based in the west of the city.

The shooting shocked members of the public as the incident took place in close proximity to a Garda station.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested under a Section 42 warrant, Criminal Justice Act, 1999 and is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin city centre..

A garda spokesperson said the the four people arrested yesterday – two men in their 20s and two women aged in their 20s and 30s – all remain detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act in various Garda stations around Dublin.