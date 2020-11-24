Fifth person arrested over alleged corrupt practices at office of statutory body

A FIFTH PERSON has been arrested by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), supported by the East Region Armed Support Unit, this morning arrested a man in his 40s.

The operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, the GNECB, in Co Kildare.

It is the fifth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.

The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and is currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A fourth arrest in relation to this investigation occurred on 5 November.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Naas Garda Station. He was subsequently released without charge.

In recent months, two other men and one woman were also arrested as part of the invetigation and released without charge.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.