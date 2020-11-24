#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Advertisement

Fifth person arrested over alleged corrupt practices at office of statutory body

The man is the fifth person to be arrested as part on an ongoing investigation.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 1:08 PM
49 minutes ago 9,041 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5277216
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A FIFTH PERSON has been arrested by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), supported by the East Region Armed Support Unit, this morning arrested a man in his 40s.

The operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, the GNECB, in Co Kildare.

It is the fifth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.

The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and is currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A fourth arrest in relation to this investigation occurred on 5 November.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A man aged in his 40s was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Naas Garda Station. He was subsequently released without charge.

In recent months, two other men and one woman were also arrested as part of the invetigation and released without charge.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie