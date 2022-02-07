#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 7 February 2022
Advertisement

Original 'Fight Club' ending restored in China after online backlash

The censor inserted a line of text on a black screen to say the police “rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals”.

By AFP Monday 7 Feb 2022, 8:14 AM
1 hour ago 4,435 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5675640
Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in Fight Club.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in Fight Club.
Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in Fight Club.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE ORIGINAL, ENDING of cult US film Fight Club has been restored to screens in China after a censored version that brought all criminals to book sparked outrage online.

Beijing has some of the world’s most restrictive censorship rules with authorities only approving a handful of foreign films for release each year – sometimes with major cuts.

But reversing endings is rare, and there was widespread anger after censors replaced the original finale of Fight Club on a version streaming on platform Tencent Video.

In the original closing scenes, star Edward Norton’s narrator kills his imaginary alter-ego Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt, before watching multiple buildings explode, suggesting his character’s plan to bring down modern civilisation.

But the version on Tencent instead closed with a line of text on a black screen to say the police “rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals”.

In a rare censorship reversal, however, Tencent this week began to air the original conclusion of David Fincher’s film, including the iconic explosive ending that was trimmed last month.

Human Rights Watch described the cuts as “dystopian”.

Author Chuck Palahniuk, who wrote the 1996 novel that Fight Club was adapted from, tweeted that China had “done the right thing”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Tencent did not reply to questions on what led to the censorship, nor its abrupt reversal, which prompted more debate online.

“Now, I’m speechless!” wrote one Chinese film fan, with the sentiment echoed across social media.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie