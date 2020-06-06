Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 24 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER NINE people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 24 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 25,183*.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,678*.

Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), as of midnight on Thursday 4 June (when there were 25,159 cases), reveals:

Of confirmed cases, 57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,319 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 410 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,059 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,127 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,528 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%.

The latest figures come after the government announced plans yesterday to accelerate the roadmap to re-opening the country, after the numbers diagnosed with the virus have remained low in recent weeks.

Earlier today, Health Minister Simon Harris said there were 123 people in hospital with Covid-19.

He warned that we have a duty to keep our number of close contacts low, as 60% of cases are from close contacts.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was vital that people adhered to the guidelines going forward to ensure there is not a strong resurgence of the virus.

He said: “It is our individual behaviours and personal choices that will ultimately influence what course this disease takes over the coming weeks and months.”

Dr Holohan will provide updates to reporters in twice-weekly briefings as Phase Two gets under way, having provided updates from Monday to Friday since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, businesses across the country are preparing to re-open sooner than originally planned, with Dublin City Council outlining its plans today for visitors to return to the city centre.

Public transport services, furthermore, are planning to increase their services from this Monday.

*Validation of data by the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one death, and four cases.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha