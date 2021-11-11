Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Spencer

Out since last week, in this film director Pablo Larraín brings us the story of Princess Diana, through a fictionalised account of a weekend she spends at the Sandringham estate with the Royal Family. Stars Kirsten Stewart as Diana (with a score from Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood).

The Card Counter

Still in cinemas, this is written and directed by Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver) and is about a former soldier (played by Oscar Isaac) who has become a low-stakes card counter. But when he meets Cirk, a young man who wants revenge on a mutual enemy, things shift.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Love Yourself Today

This Irish documentary is about the musician Damien Dempsey and the Christmas gigs he puts on every year in Vicar St. We also meet three of his fans, who have come through troubled times to live happier lives.

RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMDB: Awaiting rating

Which one would you go see first?

