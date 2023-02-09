Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Women Talking

Miriam Toews’s novel is turned into a movie with a great ensemble cast. This tells the story of a small Mennonite community which discovered horrendous sexual crimes taking place amongst its members.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Magic Mike (Channing Tatum) is left broke after a bad business deal, and heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault) who gives him an offer he can’t refuse.

Blue Jean

British director and writer Georgia Oakley’s feature is set in 1988 Britain, where Margaret Thatcher’s Section 28 is about to make the life of a closeted teacher even more difficult.

Which one would you go see first?

