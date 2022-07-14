Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
The Gray Man
Ryan Gosling stars as a CIA operative who has a bounty put on his head by a psychopathic former colleague, played by Chris Evans. Streaming on Netflix – and the streamer spent a cool $200million on it.
McEnroe
A documentary about the famous tennis player McEnroe, he who used to spend a lot of time shouting on the court.
The Good Boss/El Buen Patrón
Javier Bardem stars as the boss of a Spanish company producing industrial scales who has to resolve serious issues with his staff – right before a committee visits to decide the company’s fate.
Which one would you watch first?
Poll Results:
