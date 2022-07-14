Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 14 July 2022
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,583 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5817364

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

The Gray Man

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Ryan Gosling stars as a CIA operative who has a bounty put on his head by a psychopathic former colleague, played by Chris Evans. Streaming on Netflix – and the streamer spent a cool $200million on it. 

McEnroe

Source: SHOWTIME/YouTube

A documentary about the famous tennis player McEnroe, he who used to spend a lot of time shouting on the court.

The Good Boss/El Buen Patrón

Source: Cinematheque Trailers/YouTube

Javier Bardem stars as the boss of a Spanish company producing industrial scales who has to resolve serious issues with his staff – right before a committee visits to decide the company’s fate.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

The Gray Man (332)
McEnroe (129)
The Good Boss (91)



About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

