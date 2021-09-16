Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Rose Plays Julie

London-based Irish filmmakers Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor direct this film about a young woman (played by Ann Skelly) who’s searching for her mother (Orla Brady). Her journey leads her into some dark places in this eerie and hypnotic feature.

The Story of Looking

Documentary maker Mark Cousins – who was born in Belfast and is a longtime Edinburgh resident – always brings a fresh and wide-ranging approach to film in his work. With this latest documentary (inspired by an operation he had to remove a cataract), he explores the idea of looking, taking in a range of cultural experiences along the way.

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet

IMDB: No rating yet

Prisoners of the Ghostland

Who wouldn’t want to see Nicolas Cage in a neo-noir Western sci-fi, I ask you? His character is even called Hero, in this new film directed by Sion Sono.

Which one would you go see first?

