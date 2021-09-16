#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 16 September 2021
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 8:30 PM
9 minutes ago 446 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5550624

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema. 

Rose Plays Julie

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

London-based Irish filmmakers Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor direct this film about a young woman (played by Ann Skelly) who’s searching for her mother (Orla Brady). Her journey leads her into some dark places in this eerie and hypnotic feature. 

The Story of Looking

Source: Modern Films/YouTube

Documentary maker Mark Cousins – who was born in Belfast and is a longtime Edinburgh resident – always brings a fresh and wide-ranging approach to film in his work. With this latest documentary (inspired by an operation he had to remove a cataract), he explores the idea of looking, taking in a range of cultural experiences along the way.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Prisoners of the Ghostland

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Who wouldn’t want to see Nicolas Cage in a neo-noir Western sci-fi, I ask you? His character is even called Hero, in this new film directed by Sion Sono. 

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Prisoners of the Ghostland (22)
Rose Plays Julie (15)
The Story of Looking (2)



About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie