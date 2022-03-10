Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson stars as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’s dark DC debut. When the Riddler starts murdering political figures in Gotham, Batman must follow a trail of cryptic clues to uncover the truth of the city’s hidden corruption.

Ali & Ava

Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook star in this Bafta-nominated odd-couple romance which sees two lonely people develop a deep connection despite the legacy of their past relationships.

The Duke

This film tells the true story of how and why Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver from Newcastle, stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London in 1961. Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star.

What would you go see first?

