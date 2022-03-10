#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 10 March 2022
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Jane Moore Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,111 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5706547

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.  

The Batman

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Robert Pattinson stars as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’s dark DC debut. When the Riddler starts murdering political figures in Gotham, Batman must follow a trail of cryptic clues to uncover the truth of the city’s hidden corruption.

Ali & Ava

Source: Altitude Films/YouTube

Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook star in this Bafta-nominated odd-couple romance which sees two lonely people develop a deep connection despite the legacy of their past relationships.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Duke

Source: patheuk/YouTube

This film tells the true story of how and why Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver from Newcastle, stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London in 1961. Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star. 

What would you go see first?


Poll Results:

The Batman (594)
The Duke (218)
Ali & Ava (45)



About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie