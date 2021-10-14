Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

The Last Duel

Based on the true story of the last duel that took place in England. This takes a Rashomon-style approach by having three different perspectives on the alleged rape of a woman (Jodie Comer) and the men who duel over it (Adam Driver and Matt Damon).

Halloween Kills

Its spooky season alright – and here’s the latest in the Halloween franchise, the follow-up to 2018′s film which saw Michael Myers rise again. Turns out he hadn’t gone away… Jamie Lee Curtis stars alongside Judy Greer and Andi Matichak.

Arracht

This gorgeous and dark Irish film is about Colmán Sharkey, a young farmer and father who suffers terribly during the Great Famine. It’s set in Connemara and filmed in the Irish language, and was Ireland’s submission for consideration for an Oscar last year.

Which one would you watch first?

