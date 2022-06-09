Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Emma Thompson stars as a woman who hires an escort after a sexless long marriage. Also stars Irish actor Daryl McCormack as the man she hires to help change her life.

Leave No Traces

Inspired by a true story, this is about the aftermath of the killing of a young high school student by militia in 1983 in Poland. The one witness of what happened becomes an enemy of the state.

Jurassic World Dominion

The worst thing has happened – the dinosaurs have escaped from Isla Nublar and are living among humans. So what’s to be done? In the latest from the Jurassic Park franchise, the new team (Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt) are joined by the old – yes, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum – to try and save the world.

Which one would you go see first?

