Dublin: 18°C Thursday 9 June 2022
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 8:30 PM
Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 8:30 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande 

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

Emma Thompson stars as a woman who hires an escort after a sexless long marriage. Also stars Irish actor Daryl McCormack as the man she hires to help change her life.

Leave No Traces

Source: Cinematheque Trailers/YouTube

Inspired by a true story, this is about the aftermath of the killing of a young high school student by militia in 1983 in Poland. The one witness of what happened becomes an enemy of the state.

Jurassic World Dominion

Source: Universal Pictures Ireland/YouTube

The worst thing has happened – the dinosaurs have escaped from Isla Nublar and are living among humans. So what’s to be done? In the latest from the Jurassic Park franchise, the new team (Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt) are joined by the old – yes, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum – to try and save the world.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Jurassic World Dominion (339)
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (144)
Leave No Traces (78)



About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

