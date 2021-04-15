#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 15 April 2021
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 8:00 PM
33 minutes ago 2,357 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5410784

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell directs Carey Mulligan in this hard-hitting movie about a young woman who starts to take revenge on abusive ‘nice guys’ after her best friend dies. 

Thunder Force

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer team up for this action/comedy movie about former best friends who become superheroes. 

Sound of Metal

Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

Riz Ahmed stars in this critically-acclaimed film about a drummer in a metal band who starts experiencing problems with his hearing.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Sound of Metal  (198)
Promising Young Women (149)
Thunderforce (45)



