Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell directs Carey Mulligan in this hard-hitting movie about a young woman who starts to take revenge on abusive ‘nice guys’ after her best friend dies.

RottenTomatoes: 90%

IMDB: 7.5/10

Where can I see it? Sky Cinema/NOW

Thunder Force

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer team up for this action/comedy movie about former best friends who become superheroes.

RottenTomatoes: 25%

IMDB: 4.3/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

Sound of Metal

Riz Ahmed stars in this critically-acclaimed film about a drummer in a metal band who starts experiencing problems with his hearing.

RottenTomatoes: 97%

IMDB: 7.8/10

Where can I see it? Amazon Prime

