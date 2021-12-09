Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or on streaming services.

Lamb

An Icelandic farming couple discover a strange lamb-human hybrid baby, and decide to keep it as their own.

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Yes, it’s about a big red dog called Clifford.

The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock plays a woman who was imprisoned for 20 years for a violent crime. When she gets out, she tries to find her sister.

Which one would you go see first?

