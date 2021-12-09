Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or on streaming services.
Lamb
An Icelandic farming couple discover a strange lamb-human hybrid baby, and decide to keep it as their own.
- RottenTomatoes: 84%
- IMDB: 6.3/10
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Yes, it’s about a big red dog called Clifford.
- RottenTomatoes: 53%
- IMDB: 6.0/10
The Unforgivable
Sandra Bullock plays a woman who was imprisoned for 20 years for a violent crime. When she gets out, she tries to find her sister.
- RottenTomatoes: 32%
- IMDB: 6.2/10
Which one would you go see first?
