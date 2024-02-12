Varadkar launches Fine Gael campaign calling for a double Yes vote in family and care referendums

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has today launched Fine Gael’s campaign calling for a double Yes vote on the 8 March referendums.

Speaking at the event in Dublin this morning, Varadkar said nobody will lose anything from the changing the wording of the Constitution, but many people will gain new rights and new recognition.

On 8 March voters will be asked if they wish to:

Amend Article 41 of the Constitution to provide for a wider concept of family (i.e. not one only based on marriage)

Delete Article 41.2 of the Constitution to remove text on the role of women in the home, and insert a new Article 42B to recognise family care

The family amendment, the 39th Amendment of the Constitution, proposes to amend Article 41.1.1 to insert the words “whether founded on marriage or on other durable relationships”. It also proposes the deletion of the words “on which the family is founded” from Article 41.3.1.

The care amendment, the 40th amendment, proposes to delete Article 41.2 from the Constitution and insert an Article 42B with the following wording:

“The State recognises that the provision of care, by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them, gives to Society a support without which the common good cannot be achieved, and shall strive to support such provision.”

A number of politicians and civil society groups have raised concerns about the proposed wording of the referendums.

Many are still backing a Yes vote, but others are voting No and some remain unsure.

‘Values as nation’

Speaking at the Fine Gael campaign launch, Varadkar said the Constitution is a legal document, but is also much more than that.

“It’s a statement of our values as a nation, the beating heart of our Republic. We want to make sure that it reflects our values as a society and as a nation as it is now,” said the Taoiseach.

Families that are not based on marriage like those led by a grandparent or lone parent will gain constitutional recognition for the first time, he said.

Varadkar said the new article on care will afford protections to carers and those they care for that are now limited to only to women and only in the home.

“It will put a positive obligation on future governments to continue to work hard to provide additional state support for family carers, men and women, in the home and outside of it,” said the Taoiseach.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, who is the party’s director of elections for the referendums the vote is about delivering a more modern and inclusive Ireland

“It is so important that our constitution reflects the Ireland of today – an Ireland that recognises that all families are different, an Ireland that places huge value on the role played by our carers,” she said.

The minister said her party is strongly advocating to remove the “outdated language in the Constitution in relation to a woman’s place in the home”.

“It’s important that we send a clear message to women, and indeed men, that a woman’s place is wherever she wants to be,” she added.

Humphreys said she is looking forward to respectful debates on the issues.

Single parents

Fine Gael Councillor Anna Grainger from Dún Laoghaire was also at today’s event, where she outlined how as a single parent to her son, Óran, while he was growing up she did not feel represented in the Constitution as it stands.

Tracy Carroll from Meath, also at the event, is a carer for her daughter Willow (7), who has complex needs and son Noah (9), who is autistic.

“A Yes vote for our family means recognition. It will make care visible and places an obligation on the government and future governments, to provide, support and make our society accessible for all,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Councillor John Reilly from Louth, who has an autistic adult son, Chris (23) with complex medical needs, said the referendum on care, in his view, is a move away from outdated notions of parental roles, towards a more balanced and equitable approach that benefits children, parents and society as a whole.