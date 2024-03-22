Josepha Madigan unexpectedly resigns as Junior Minister and will not stand in next election

MINISTER OF STATE for Special Education and Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan has announced that she is resigning from her ministerial post, and will not stand in the next general election.

The shock announcement comes in a week when Leo Varadkar has resigned as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach, and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon has also said he will not stand in the next election.

Over ten Fine Gael TDs have now announced that they will not stand for election again.

Today Madigan released a statement which said that she informed Varadkar she would not be running again “in the summer of 2023″.

“We have had many conversations since that have not changed my mind,” she added.

Madigan has been a Fine Gael representative for almost ten years.

She said representing people has been an “enormous honour”.

Madigan said that she will be voting for Simon Harris to be the next leader of Fine Gael and Taoiseach.

