Gardaí investigate fire at Bachelors Walk apartment complex

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the cause of a late night fire at a Dublin city centre apartment complex.

The blaze broke out at a building on Bachelors Walk in Dublin 1 at 11pm. Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí attended the incident and evacuated residents during the incident.

Dublin City Council said that traffic was diverted from the city centre quay as firefighters dealt with the blaze for three hours overnight.

It is understood no one was injured and gardaí were at the scene this morning examining the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí were alerted to a fire in an apartment complex in Dublin 1 yesterday evening, Monday 5th February 2024 at approximately 11pm.

Dublin Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire. Investigations are ongoing at this time.”

With additional reporting from Sadbh Cox