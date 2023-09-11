Advertisement

Monday 11 September 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Damien Storan
# Capel Street
One person dies after fire breaks out on Dublin city centre street
Fire services evacuated people from the building this afternoon.
2.9k
0
10 minutes ago

ONE PERSON HAS died after a fire in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fire on Capel Street around 4.30pm.

A number of people were evacuated from the building.

The blaze has been brought under control but there was “one fatality”, according to gardaí.

“An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide any further details regarding the deceased at this time,” gardaí said.

The scene is being preserved overnight before a technical examination tomorrow morning.

