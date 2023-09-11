One person dies after fire breaks out on Dublin city centre street

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ONE PERSON HAS died after a fire in Dublin city centre this afternoon.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fire on Capel Street around 4.30pm.
A number of people were evacuated from the building.
The blaze has been brought under control but there was “one fatality”, according to gardaí.
“An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide any further details regarding the deceased at this time,” gardaí said.
The scene is being preserved overnight before a technical examination tomorrow morning.
