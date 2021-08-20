#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 20 August 2021
Advertisement

Fire crews continue efforts to subdue wildfire near French Riviera

The blaze has killed two people and injured 26.

By Press Association Friday 20 Aug 2021, 6:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,234 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5527286
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

FIRES ARE CONTINUING to burn near the French Riviera with new pockets of flames foiling the best efforts of crews to douse them.

Despite calmer winds and cooler weather, the fire that has forced thousands to flee and ravaged woodlands raged for a fourth day on Thursday, defying some 1,200 firefighters struggling to bring it under control.

The blaze, which has killed two people and injured 26, is the latest among numerous large wildfires to have scorched the Mediterranean region this summer.

The spokesman for the regional fire service, Florent Dossetti, called it one of the worst forest fires to hit southern France in centuries.

The fire has burned 8,100 hectares of forest since it started on Monday about 24 miles inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez.

Several thousand people have been forced to evacuate campgrounds, hotels and homes across the region at the height of summer vacation in France.

In addition to chestnut, oak and pine trees, the blaze has consumed vineyards on the rolling hills of the low-lying Maures mountain range.

One family desperately shovelled dirt on flames in a vain attempt to protect their vines.

Smoke swept through wooded valleys as sirens wailed and the propellers on firefighting helicopters whipped overhead.

Earlier in the day, local authorities had said the fire was “less violent and its progression has slowed”.

Strong winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea that had fanned the flames calmed overnight.

High temperatures in the region, which had reached 40C (104F) in recent days, were dropping.

But new bursts of flames ignited in three spots Thursday, complicating firefighting efforts, Dossetti said.

“We are working on drowning the edges (of the fire) to ensure it is extinguished, and to avoid new bursts of flames,” Dossetti said.

2.61812360 Firefighters work at a wildfire near Le Luc

The regional administration warned that the risk of new flames remained high, and kept several roads closed.

About 2,000 people evacuated from campgrounds earlier in the week were allowed to return, the administration said in a statement, though thousands of other evacuees remained housed in temporary shelters.

In the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, huge water-bombing planes could be seen swooping down to fill their bellies with water to dump across the flaming Riviera backcountry.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Reinforcements came in from elsewhere around France.

This summer has brought extreme heat, drought or wildfires to many parts of the world.

Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving such extreme weather events, and that the world will see more and more of them as the planet warms.

Wildfires this summer have left areas in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Spain in smouldering ruins.

In Greece on Thursday, hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters battled a major wildfire decimating a pine forest northwest of the Greek capital for a fourth day.

The fire near the village of Vilia, about 37 miles from Athens, has already burned through thousands of hectares, destroyed some homes and led to evacuation orders for several villages in the area. Strong winds forecast for later in the day could complicate firefighting efforts.

On the Croatian island of Hvar, a large fire that broke out overnight torched bushes, olive trees and some pine forests.

About 50 fire lorries and three firefighting planes were being used to control the blaze.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie