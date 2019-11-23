Residents evacuated as fire causes 'extensive damage' to houses in Meath

A NUMBER OF houses and vehicles have been damaged following a fire in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4am today when a van was discovered on fire on the driveway of a house at Meadowbank Hill.

It’s understood the fire quickly spread to neighbouring houses and a car parked nearby. All local residents were safely evacuated.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services. A van, a car and two houses were extensively damaged, while smoke damage was caused to two adjoining houses.

The scene has been preserved for an examination. Local gardaí said it is not yet clear how the fire started and they are awaiting the results of the technical examination.