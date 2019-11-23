This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Residents evacuated as fire causes 'extensive damage' to houses in Meath

Local gardaí said it is not yet clear how the fire started.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 10:08 AM
File photo of a fire engine
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A NUMBER OF houses and vehicles have been damaged following a fire in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4am today when a van was discovered on fire on the driveway of a house at Meadowbank Hill.

It’s understood the fire quickly spread to neighbouring houses and a car parked nearby. All local residents were safely evacuated.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services. A van, a car and two houses were extensively damaged, while smoke damage was caused to two adjoining houses.

The scene has been preserved for an examination. Local gardaí said it is not yet clear how the fire started and they are awaiting the results of the technical examination.

